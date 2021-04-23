Get an Acer Spin laptop with a Core i5 and touch screen for only $480

It might be refurbished, but it's still a great deal

Laptops are still in high demand from the sudden rise in working from home, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few great deals. Acer has now discounted a refurbished version of its Acer Spin 3 laptop to just $479.99, a savings of $235 from the normal (non-refurbished) price. That’s an excellent price for the hardware you’re getting.

The product listing says the laptop is certified refurbished. “Units are usually cosmetically indistinguishable from New products,” Acer says, “but some may show signs of light use. Functionally, these units are equivalent to New. Certified Refurbished units will be shipped in a new brown box.”

If you can accept the refurbished condition, this 2-in-1 laptop is a steal at $480. It has an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, a 4-core/8-thread chip with a TDP of 15W. The screen is a 14-inch 1920×1080 IPS panel with touch support, and there’s a stylus included in the box for more precise input. There’s also 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD for storage, and Windows 10 Home pre-installed.

The Acer Spin 3 has all the ports and connectivity you need, including Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), a microSD card slot, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, two USB Type-A ports, and one USB Type-C connector with Thunderbolt 3 support. More Type-C ports would have been nice, and there’s still a proprietary connector for charging, but the rest of the hardware is solid for the price.