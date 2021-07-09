Get an 8Bitdo SN30 Pro+ controller for just $42 right now

Third-party game controllers usually have a poor reputation (Mad Catz, anyone?), but 8Bitdo’s gamepads are an exception. The company sells a wide range of controllers in several sizes, compatible with multiple platforms. 8Bido’s high-end gamepad, the SN30 Pro+, is now on sale for $42.49 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $7.50 from the normal price, but the discount is only available to Amazon Prime members.

The SN30 Pro+ (what a name!) is a full-sized wireless controller compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. It works best with retro games and 2D titles, with the D-Pad positioned where the left joystick is found on most other controllers. The controller still has all the buttons and joysticks necessary to play modern games, though.

8Bitdo SN30 Pro+ This multi-platform controller is a great choice for retro games. An Amazon Prime membership is required to get the $42.49 sale price. Buy at Amazon

The main catch with this controller is that it’s not quite as good as Nintendo’s official Pro Controller when used with a Nintendo Switch — it can’t use HD rumble or scan Amiibo figures. Still, if you’re looking for a great retro games controller that works with multiple platforms, you can’t go wrong with any 8Bitdo gamepad.