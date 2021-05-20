Get an Apple Mac Mini with M1 chip for $69 off today

Apple’s latest Macs are some of the best computers you can buy right now, due to the excellent performance of Apple’s M1 System-on-a-Chip designs. The Mac Mini was one of the first Macs to switch from Intel to M1 last year, and now you can buy the entry-level model for just $599.99 on Amazon. That’s a savings of $69 from the usual price.

The 2020 Mac Mini has an 8-core Apple M1, which combines the GPU, CPU, Neural Engine, I/O and other functions into a single chip for improved performance. The M1 also brought incredible battery life to the MacBook lineup, but since the Mini is a desktop computer, power demand is less of an issue.

2020 Apple Mac Mini (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) Apple's latest Mac Mini has a super-fast M1 processor, and the configuration on sale has 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. The $69 discount is applied at checkout. Buy at Amazon

Many macOS applications are already updated to run natively on M1 Macs, and you can also run most older software (minus apps that need direct hardware access, like virtual machines) through the included Rosetta compatibility layer. In many cases, emulated Intel software still runs faster than it would on native Intel Macs.

The specific configuration on sale has an M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD for storage, Thunderbolt / USB 4 support, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6, and Gigabit Ethernet. It would have been nice to see more memory available, but the rest of the hardware is excellent. You’ll also need your own monitor, keyboard, and mouse.