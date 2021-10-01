Get an Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $84 today ($15 off)

Apple introduced the MagSafe charging system with last year’s iPhone 12 series. It allows you to magnetically attach chargers (and other accessories) to the back of an iPhone, and one of the more interesting MagSafe accessories has been Apple’s own Battery Pack. It’s a small battery that magnetically sticks to the iPhone, and now you can buy one for $84.15. That’s only $15 below the usual price, but this has rarely been on sale since its introduction earlier this year.

The MagSafe battery Pack is a 1460mAh battery (according to teardowns) that attaches to any iPhone 12 or 13 series device. Similar to other Apple accessories, the battery’s charge level is displayed inside of iOS. You can also plug a Lightning cable directly into the pack, which turns it into a 15W wireless charger for your iPhone. If you happen to have a power adapter that supplies over 20W, and you connect the battery to it, both the battery and iPhone are rapidly charged.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack This small battery pack attaches to the back of any iPhone 12 or 13, and also functions as a wireless charging pad when you plug in a Lightning cable. It's on sale at AT&T, but you don't need to be an existing AT&T customer to buy one. Buy at AT&T

The main catch with this battery is that it only works with the iPhone 12 and 13, and since it’s physically small, there’s not much charge capacity. There are plenty of portable batteries that work with more devices and have higher capacities, but the MagSafe Battery Pack’s integration with iOS and cable-less design is definitely handy.