Get an Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $97 today ($32 off)

The MagSafe magnetic charging technology on newer iPhones has led to a surge of new accessories, including Apple’s own MagSafe Duo Charger. As the ‘Duo’ name might imply, it can power both an iPhone and an Apple Watch at the same time without forcing you to carry around multiple wall adapters and cables. It almost never goes on sale, but now a discount from Verizon is dropping the price to $97.74, which is $32.25 below the usual cost.

This charger is primarily intended for travel, since it can fold in half, but it works well enough as a permanent addition to your bedstand. One side is for charging your iPhone, with MagSafe snapping it into place with magnets. The other side is for an Apple Watch, and it can be adjusted to let the watch stand up (ideal for using it like a clock while charging) or sit flat alongside the phone.

MagSafe Duo Charger Verizon's online store is selling the MagSafe Duo Charger for $96.74, lower than the usual price of $129. You don't need to be a Verizon subscriber to purchase one. Buy at Verizon

There is one downside to the Duo Charger — it doesn’t come with a power adapter. If you don’t have one, just about anything from our roundup of the best USB PD fast chargers will do the trick, or you can use an official USB Type-C Apple charger intended for iPhones or MacBooks. Any 20W wall adapter will give you up to 11W of wireless charging for the phone, and a 27W wall charger will get you to 14W. When you’re using an iPhone without MagSafe, or a non-Apple phone, wireless charging is limited to 7.5W.

This is a great all-in-one charger for anyone with an iPhone 12 or 13 and an Apple Watch, as long as you already have a wall power adapter (or don’t mind buying one). If you’re aiming for something that looks a bit nicer, and don’t mind losing the portability, Belkin’s 3-in-1 wireless charging station is a solid alternative.