Get an Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system for $80 off today

Eero sells some of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems currently available, and the company’s latest models are the Eero 6 and Eero 6 Pro. Both have full support for Wi-Fi 6, easy management through the mobile app, and even connecting to Zigbee smart home devices. The non-Pro system with three routers usually goes for around $350 (though the original MSRP was $400), but now you can buy the package for $270.

The Eero 6 is a mesh Wi-Fi system, giving you broader coverage than what a single router is usually capable of. Much like phones connecting to the nearest available cell towers, your devices should connect to the nearest Eero station. The Eero app makes setup a breeze, and you can monitor network usage from each device on your network.

Eero 6 Dual-band Mesh Wi-Fi System This dual-band mesh Wi-Fi system can help improve network reception and range in your home. The bundle on sale has three stations. Buy at Amazon

Unlike the Eero Pro 6, this entry-level system is only dual-band, so maximum network speeds are reduced on the secondary nodes; you’ll only get full speed when connected to the base station. Another difference is the available Ethernet ports — the base station has two LAN connectors (one is for connecting to the modem/router), but the secondary stations don’t have Ethernet at all.

I’ve used an Eero 6 as my main Wi-Fi system for a few months now (originally provided as a review unit), and I haven’t run into any issues with it. It’s a great way to improve your home internet, especially if you get higher speeds from your Internet Service Provider.