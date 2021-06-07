Get an Eero 6 Wi-Fi router for $46 off, or build a 3-station mesh network for $98 off

Amazon-owned Eero sells some of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems currently available, and the company’s latest models are the Eero 6 and Eero 6 Pro. Both have full support for Wi-Fi 6, easy management through the mobile app, and even acting as a hub for Zigbee smart home devices. Now you can get a single Eero 6 for $83 ($46 off MSRP), or a 3-pack mesh network for $181 ($98 off). However, the sale is only available for Amazon Prime subscribers.

The Eero 6 is a mesh Wi-Fi system, giving you broader coverage than what a single router is usually capable of. Much like phones connecting to the nearest available cell towers, your devices should connect to the nearest Eero station. The Eero app makes setup a breeze, and you can monitor network usage from each device on your network.

Amazon Eero 6 (1-pack) This is a single Eero 6 router with no extra stations, so it doesn't create a mesh network. It's $83 ($46 off) for Amazon Prime members. Buy at Amazon

Amazon Eero 6 (3-pack) This package comes with the Eero 6 router and two extenders for $181, $98 off the usual price. The sale is only live for Amazon Prime members. Buy at Amazon

The cheaper package only has a single Eero 6 station, so it’s not acting as a mesh network and only covers around 1,500 sq. ft. The 3-pack includes two extra stations, covering up to 5,000 sq. ft. in fast Wi-Fi. The main catch with the 3-pack is that the secondary stations don’t have Ethernet LAN connectors, unlike some other mesh systems (such as the TP-Link Deco X68). Both the 1 and 3-pack systems also require a paid subscription for some functionality, like per-device data analytics and network-level tracker blocking.