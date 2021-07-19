Get an iPad Air today for $100 off at multiple retailers

The iPad Air is now on its fourth generation, sitting between the entry-level iPad (with no attachment to the name) and the high-end iPad Pro in terms of features and design. The newest model has a 10.9-inch display and Apple A14 Bionic chip, and normally starts at around $540-$550 for the 64GB model. Apple has now discounted all configurations of the iPad Air by $100, bringing the cheapest option down to $499.99. The sale is live at multiple stores, too.

The latest iPad Air (fourth-gen, released in 2020) has an Apple A14 Bionic chip with a ‘Neural Engine,’ a 10.9-inch LCD screen, a 12MP back camera, a 7MP front camera, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a USB Type-C port for charging and accessories. It also supports Apple’s Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and 2nd-gen Apple Pencil — but all of those are sold separately.

This sale drops all models of the iPad Air down by $100, making the cheapest version just $500. You can also pick from all of the available colors, including Rose Gold, Space Gray, Silver, and Green. Some models or colors are sold out or back-ordered at certain stores — Amazon is showing “in stock soon” for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, for example, with some colors completely unavailable.