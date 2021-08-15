Get Anker’s new 65W USB Type-C charger for $40 ($10 off)

Anker produces some of the best chargers around, including several models that use Gallium nitride technology for smaller designs. The company just released its PowerPort III wall adapter with two USB Type-C ports, and now you can pick one up for $40. That’s $10 off the normal price, which isn’t an incredible savings, but this is a brand new device that was already price-competitive with other chargers.

The PowerPort III has two USB Type-C ports, which can charge one device at up to 65W. That’s more than enough for most phones, tablets, and laptops. When two devices are connected, the charger intelligently shares power between them — it can’t deliver 65W to two devices simultaneously. This is also one of a few dual-port chargers with support for PPS (according to a review), so it can deliver full speeds to newer Samsung phones and tablets that require PPS, such as the Galaxy Note20 and S21.

Anker’s charger measures 2.11 x 2.05 x 1.14 inches, making it smaller than most other high-power USB wall adapters. It’s a great option for just about any situation, whether you just need a replacement for your laptop or tablet’s wall adapter, or want to charge two devices at the same time. The only downside is that there’s no USB Type-A connector, so if you need to charge older devices, you might need a different cable or an adapter.