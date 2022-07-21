You can now get the Google Pixel 6a for free on Verizon

Google first introduced the Pixel 6a during I/O 2022 in May. The handset will finally be available for purchase starting this month, with pre-orders starting today. Verizon has announced that it will make the ultra-wideband compatible handset available on its network starting on July 28, with pre-orders starting today.

New Verizon subscribers will be happy to know that the wireless carrier is knocking $499.99 off the price of the smartphone when activating a new smartphone line on a 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play, or 5G Get More Unlimited plans. You read that right, the phone will be completely free, with the discount being applied as a monthly credit each month over 36 months. Those already on Verizon can receive a $100 discount for being on a 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play, or 5G Get More Unlimited plan. This discount will also be issued as a monthly credit over 36 months.

Google’s latest for free

Additionally, Verizon will offer some discounts on accessories with the purchase of the new Pixel phone. Those interested can also take advantage of a sweet discount on Google Pixel Buds Pro by purchasing the Google Pixel 6a. For a limited time, when purchasing the handset from Verizon, you can also get $100 off Pixel Buds Pro. The discount on the Google Pixel Buds Pro will cut the price of the earbuds nearly in half. You can also get up to 40 percent off Google Pixel 6a accessories when you buy five or more eligible products. These are some great deals if you’re interested in the handset.

The Google Pixel will be available in three colors: Charcoal, Chalk, and Sage. The handset is powered by Google’s Tensor SoC, 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Furthermore, the handset will have a 6.1-inch OLED display, 12MP main camera, 4,306mAh battery, and five years of software support. If interested, head to Verizon’s website or check out the phone via Best Buy, which we have linked below.

Source: Verizon