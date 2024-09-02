It's a great time to get into mechanical keyboards if you've never used one before. The quality is at an all-time high, budget models have tons of premium features, and there are endless choices for everyone. However, if you've been on the fence till now, you might want to skip mechanical keyboards entirely for the new kid on the block — Hall effect keyboards.

Hall effect (HE) keyboards have magnetic switches instead of mechanical ones, giving them a few unprecedented advantages over the latter. While HE keyboards have been around for a long time, the market is seeing a revival at the moment, with brands like Razer, Womier, DrunkDeer, and more joining Wooting to bring some fantastic models to consumers.

3 They're way faster for gamers

It's not even close

Unlike mechanical keyboards where a keypress is registered through physical contact between the switch and the PCB, there's no such contact in a Hall effect keyboard. Instead of a fixed actuation point, a magnetic switch's actuation point can be adjusted from as low as 0.1mm to 4mm on most models (unlike optical switches).

This greatly reduces the user-dependent latency, since a user can now register keypresses faster than ever before by reducing the actuation distance to a point not possible on mechanical keyboards. This also enables what's known as "Rapid Trigger," which dynamically resets a switch as soon as the user starts to let go of the key, and "Snap Tap," which no longer makes it mandatory to release a key before pressing another.

For gamers who want the absolute best hardware for maximum responsiveness, HE keyboards currently have no competition.

These features are incredibly helpful to competitive gamers, as they lower minimum latency and increase input accuracy. Valve is clamping down on Snap Tap in Counter-Strike 2, as the company considers it as technically automation, but Rapid Trigger remains free of controversy. For gamers who want the absolute best hardware for maximum responsiveness, HE keyboards currently have no competition.

2 You can customize your typing experience on the fly

Dynamic actuation points aren't just for pro gamers

The ability to change the actuation point of your keyboard unlocks multiple possibilities when it comes to the typing experience. While competitive gamers can get an edge with low actuation points and rapid-fast keypresses, even regular gamers and professionals can leverage the feature to customize the kind of responsiveness they want in different situations.

You can even map up to 4 inputs on a single key to activate different functions, depending on how far you've pressed or released the key.

For instance, you can switch to a low actuation point when you're gaming, and increase the actuation distance when you're typing — granting you the feel of different types of mechanical keyboards on a single HE keyboard. Plus, you can even map up to 4 inputs on a single key to activate different functions, depending on how far you've pressed or released the key. Fans of macros can have a field day with this feature.

1 They're more durable than mechanical keyboards

Without really costing more

Mechanical switches might last a long time, but they still pale in comparison to magnetic switches, since the latter don't come into physical contact with the PCB (similar to optical switches). If a mechanical switch can last for 50 million keystrokes, a magnetic switch can take that number up to 100 million.

Hall effect keyboards started out expensive when compared to mechanical models, but they've quickly come down in price in the last two years. Even budget brands like Womier, DrunkDeer, Akko, and more have come up with HE keyboards, bringing the technology to the masses. It's a great time for keyboard enthusiasts as the market continues to evolve and promises great things for the future.