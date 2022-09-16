Get Lenovo’s newest IdeaPads for less than $550 with this weekend’s sales

Looking for a new laptop and missed out on the previous Labor Day sales? Don’t fret because with the new fall hardware season coming up, Lenovo’s Summer Clearance event is ongoing this weekend. It is dropping prices on Lenovo’s IdeaPad laptops by up to 40%, and as low as $550. Some of the best sales cover the new IdeaPad Flex 5i and the new IdeaPad 5i Pro. Lenovo’s other Summer clearance deals also discount popular Yoga tablets like the Yoga 7i by 15% off. It’s best to act fast, though, as these deals will only last through September 25.

At the top of the sales, the list is the IdeaPad department is the new IdeaPad Flex 5i. This device usually comes in at $749 but it’s now on sale for $547. It’s a great 2-in-1, too, as the IdeaPad Flex 5i family sports new 16:10 aspect ratio 14-inch 1920 x 1200 resolution displays which can help you fit more on your screen when working. Other than that, it’s powered by the latest 12th generation Intel Core i3 processor, which is speedy enough for web browsing and other tasks when paired with the 8GB of RAM. The 512GB of storage is also a steal for this price, as adding storage past 256GB is usually an expensive upgrade.

Next is the IdeaPad 5i Pro. This traditional laptop packs a lot of power, and for just south of $1,000 in price at $995. Typically, it’s $1,225. Coming with the 12th generation Intel Core i5-1240P processor, and Nvidia GeForce MX550 graphics, it’s more than good for video editing, as well as light gaming. What’s even better is that this laptop packs a 2.2k resolution 14-inch display, giving you a lot of pixels on your screen for things like stacking windows side by side, or even looking at a timeline when editing a movie. This sale cuts 18% off the price.

Also included in Lenovo’s sale this weekend are Yoga laptops. The top model of the Yoga 7i 16-inch is one of Lenovo’s most powerful convertibles, and the sale brings the price down to $1,120 instead of $1,400 for a savings of 15%. For this price, you’re paying for the latest Intel graphics, Intel Arc. These graphics are brand-new and meant to challenge Nvidia’s MX chips and pack a lot of power for the money. We liked the base model of this Yoga when we reviewed it and called the device “a stylish mainstream laptop with a ton of value.”

If these IdeaPads or Yogas that we mentioned aren’t to your liking, then don’t worry too much. You can see all the IdeaPads on sale, and also all the Yoga models on sale right on Lenovo’s website. You won’t need a coupon code for these, so just pick the model you want and check it out! You also can save an additional 5% on any PC with Free shipping using the code EXTRA5 at checkout.