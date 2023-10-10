Amazon's second Prime Day shopping event for the year is going on now, with deep discounts on all manner of devices. One of the popular categories for slashed prices is PC accessories, and it's well worth checking out to find the missing pieces from your computing setup. Plugable is running multiple deals on its popular peripherals, and I've picked my favorites to share with you.

Plugable UD-3900H Dual Display Docking Station

Source: Plugable Plugable UD-3900H Dual Display Docking Station $80 $160 Save $80 Add more ports to your laptop or Macbook with this USB-C docking station from Plugable. It's got six USB-A ports, dual monitor support with HDMI and DVI, Gigabit Ethernet and more, all for a whopping 50% off for Prime Day. $80 at Amazon

Plugable makes some of the best Thunderbolt docking stations around. That's great if you need the extra bandwidth, but sometimes all you need is a USB-C dock to add more ports to an aging laptop or to your tablet. Enter the Plugable USB-C Dual Display Docking Station, which is 50% off for Prime Big Deal Days. That means you can add four USB-A 2.0 ports, two USB-A 3.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI and DVI (including DVI-to-VGA and DVI-to-HDMI adapters), and 3.5mm headphone and mic jacks. That's a whole lot of additional functionality for a small price. It's worth mentioning that as this is a more basic USB dock, it doesn't use USB-C or provide pass-through charging for your laptop.

Plugable GaN USB-C 30W Charger Block

Source: Plugable Plugable GaN USB-C 30W Charger Block $16 $20 Save $4 This Prime Day, save 20% off this 30W portable USB-C charger, which is perfect for the iPhone 15 series to max out its charging potential. As a bonus, the prongs are foldable so it won't catch on things in your bag. $16 at Amazon

The Plugable GaN USB-C charger gives 30W of charging power from a single USB-C port, which is perfect for the iPhone 15 if you don't already have a charger. For Prime Day, this pocketable power brick is 20% off, making it more affordable than ever. It's the cheapest we've ever seen it, and you might want to pick up a few to scatter around your bags and drawers. The best part? The prongs fold down when not used, so they won't catch or scratch things in storage.

Plugable 14-in-1 USB-C and Thunderbolt Dock

Source: Plugable Plugable TBT3-UDZ

This Thunderbolt 3 dock from Plugable has a whopping total of 14 outputs and inputs, so you can connect it to your laptop with one Thunderbolt 3 cable and never worry about I/O again. You get up to 85W of pass-through charging for power-hungry laptops, and support for two HDMI or DisplayPort monitors. The dual displays can be up to 4K at 60Hz via Thunderbolt or two 1080p 60Hz displays over USB-C. It also has one USB-C (10Gbps), one USB-A (10Gbps), five USB-A 3.0 (5Gbps), Gigabit Ethernet, audio jacks for output and input, and SD and microSD card readers.

Plugable Thunderbolt 4 Hub

Source: Plugable Plugable TBT4-HUB3C Thunderbolt 4 Hub $104 $195 Save $91 Save 47% off this Thunderbolt 4 hub from Plugable for Prime Day, which turns one TB4 port into three, with support for 60W charging, up to two 4K screens or one 8K or 6K screen. $104 at Amazon

This Thunderbolt 4 hub is a pure USB-C connector design, made to turn one TB4 port into three. It can support dual displays running at 4K 60Hz on Windows systems with Thunderbolt 4 or on Mac systems with Thunderbolt 3 or USB4. On Windows, it can also support one display at 8K at 30Hz, if required. And every port supports Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4/USB4, 40Gbps data speeds, and 15W power delivery.