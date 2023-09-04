Key Takeaways Upgrade your PC's RAM with Corsair's Vengeance LPX DDR4 memory for an affordable price, thanks to Amazon's Labor Day deals. Get a 64GB RAM kit for just $111, saving $134.

Corsair's Vengeance LPX series is a great option for those who prefer a non-RGB look. However, there are also attractive deals for RGB enthusiasts, like a 32GB RAM kit for just $78.

While savings on DDR5 RAM configurations may not be as great as DDR4, it's still better than paying full price. Choose Corsair for high-performance and temperature management, perfect for gaming.

Source: Corsair Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 RAM $111 $245 Save $134 Corsair's Vengeance LPX DDR4 memory has become more affordable thanks to the latest Labor Day deals, where you will get insane savings on the 64GB RAM kit $111 at Amazon

There are many ways to make your PC more potent, but one of the best upgrades you can consider is adding more RAM. This upgrade is a relatively affordable investment that almost anyone can perform without having to ask for professional assistance. Indeed, there are many options to choose from, but we have spotted some hard-to-beat deals on some of Corsair’s best and latest memory modules that will give that extra power bump to your PC.

Amazon’s latest Labor Day deals will get you insane savings on Corsair’s VENGEANCE LPX DDR4 computer memory, as you will find this 64GB RAM kit (2x32GB memory modules) selling for just $111. This kit normally sells for $245, but the latest 55 percent discount will help you keep $134 in your wallet, which is perfect for those looking to add more power to their battle station. Just ensure your motherboard supports 3200 MHz speeds, and you’re good to go.

Corsair’s VENGEANCE LPX series is a desirable option for most users who dislike having their PCs lighting up the room. Still, we have also found some attractive options for those RGB enthusiasts, as you can also pick up a new 32GB RAM kit with two 16GB VENGEANCE RGB PRO DDR4 memory modules for just $78, down from its regular $133 price tag.

You will also find many deals on 64 and 32GB DDR5 RAM configurations. These savings won’t be as attractive as the ones available on the DDR4 options, but it’s still better than paying full price for new RAM for your laptop.

Why choose Corsair?

Corsair is a well-known company in the market, as it develops high-performance gear and tech for gamers, content creators, and more.

The Corsair VENGEANCE LPX RAM is also the perfect addition to your PC, as it was designed for high-performance overclocking, and its components also help manage high temperatures, so you don’t have to stop your gaming sessions because your PC can’t handle the heat.