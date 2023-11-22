Source: Razer Razer Kiyo Pro $71 $200 Save $129 Razer’s Kiyo Pro webcam is among the best you can get for your PC with a 1080p sensor and HDR color. It also has an adaptive light sensor that helps it make sure your image isn’t too dark or too bright. $71 at Amazon $71 at Best Buy

Whether you’re getting into streaming video games, makeup tutorials, or just want to look better on your weekly work call, a full-size webcam, like the Razer Kiyo Pro, will easily beat the camera built into your laptop. Thanks to Black Friday deals, you can pick up the Razer Kiyo Pro for 70% off of its original price. The Kiyo Pro is a 1080p webcam that connects using USB and supports frame rates up to 60 to match your stream. If you've been upgrading your PC for streaming with some Black Friday PC deals, a webcam is the final piece of the puzzle to make sure your streams look great.

What makes the Razer Kiyo Pro one of the best webcams you can get?

There are several things to consider when choosing a new webcam besides resolution and the first one is space. That being said, the Razer Kiyo Pro ticks that box too, with a full 1920x1080 1/2.8” Sony STARVIS sensor that’s larger than most other webcams, including Razer’s own Kiyo and Kiyo X webcams. The Kiyo Pro also supports 60 frames per second, allowing for smoother video that will be a match for most game streams.

An adjustable field of view on this webcam allows you to start at a wide 110-degree angle to get as much of your background in the frame as possible, and narrow down 80 degrees to focus on the subject. While a game streamer may want to show off some decorations in the background of their camera window with a wide angle, someone creating makeup tutorials would benefit from the narrower setting which helps focus on the subject.

Finally, the Razer Kiyo Pro has a light sensor that allows it to determine the overall brightness of a scene, so it can properly light the subject. If your lighting changes, for example, the camera will be able to adjust to compensate. Finally, Razer’s software allows you to fine-tune the image with full support for streaming platforms like Opera Broadcast Software or XSplit.