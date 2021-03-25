Get the OnePlus 9’s new live wallpapers on any Android phone

After months of leaks and rumors, OnePlus finally lifted the covers off the OnePlus 9 series earlier this week. The latest flagship lineup includes three new devices — the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R. Out of the three, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are flagship phones that feature top-of-the-line hardware, while the OnePlus 9R is an affordable gaming phone that packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip.

As with every new OnePlus phone launch, the new smartphones come with a cool selection of static and live wallpapers. While we had already shared some of these wallpapers ahead of the launch, we now have access to the updated OnePlus Wallpaper Resources APK that you can install on any Android phone to get the latest wallpapers.

Reddit user u/RolfBenz recently shared the updated OnePlus Wallpapers APK and the OnePlus Wallpaper APK that you can install on any Android phone to get the new OnePlus 9 live wallpapers. Once you have the APKs installed on your phone, you should find the OnePlus 9 wallpapers in the stock wallpaper picker. In case you don’t, you’ll have to install the Google Wallpapers app from the Play Store to apply the new live wallpapers.

OnePlus 9 XDA Forums || OnePlus 9 Pro XDA Forums

According to the comments on the thread, these APKs work on both older OnePlus devices and non-OnePlus phones. However, I faced some issues while trying it out on my Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The new wallpapers didn’t appear in the stock wallpaper picker on my device, and the OnePlus Wallpapers app crashed quite a few times when I tried applying the wallpapers using Google’s Wallpapers app. But Mishaal was able to use the live wallpapers on his Pixel 4 without any issues, so the APKs are still worth a shot.

If you’re interested, you can download the APKs from the links below. Do make sure to leave a comment if you’re able to use the OnePlus 9’s live wallpapers on your device.

Download OnePlus 9 Wallpaper Resources APK || Download OnePlus Wallpaper APK

Featured image: OnePlus 9 live wallpaper on Pixel 4