Get Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for just $60 right now ($10 off)

The PlayStation 5 doesn’t have a massive library of exclusive games yet, but one of the best so far is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. It stars Ratchet and his sidekick Clank traveling through cross-dimensional worlds, using all the horsepower available from Sony’s latest (but still difficult to buy) console. It’s now on sale for $59.99 at multiple retailers, which is $10 below the normal price.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the latest entry in the Ratchet & Clank series, but you don’t really need to play any of the previous games to have fun. Developed by Insomniac Games, the same team behind Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PS4/PS5 and Sunset Overdrive, the game pits you against a robotic emperor that wants to conquer cross-dimensional worlds. Your goal is to mow down enemies while quickly transporting between different areas.

Rift Apart is a whole lot of fun, but don’t take it from me: it has a score of 88/100 on Metacritic. The story is great, the visuals are fantastic, and the whole experience plays to the PS5’s strengths. If you’ve managed to grab Sony’s latest console by this point, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is definitely worth adding to your collection.