Get Samsung’s impressive Jet Bot robot vacuum cleaner at its lowest price

The popularity of robot vacuum cleaners has skyrocketed in recent years. It wasn’t too long ago that smart robot vacuums were unreliable, unsustainable, and ultra-expensive. But steady improvements over time have made this futuristic-looking piece of technology a lot more accessible than ever. If you have been looking to buy one for your house, you’ll be glad to know that Samsung’s impressive Jet Bot robot vacuum is currently at its lowest price.

The Jet Bot robot vacuum is an entry-level model in Samsung’s line of smart vacuums. It was unveiled at CES 2021 and went on sale in the US in June. It usually retails for $599, but as part of the ongoing Discover Samsung event, you can snag it for just $499 and save $100. You can grab the deal by following the link below.

So what’s so special about the Jet Bot robot vacuum? To start, it comes equipped with a LiDAR sensor that creates precise maps of surrounding areas for the vacuum to navigate, thus enabling more effective cleaning of your home. It works on both hard floors and carpets and can automatically adjust its suction power by identifying the type of surface and amount of dust. It also has a high-efficiency self-cleaning brush, obstacle sensor, a reusable filter, a 0.4-liter washable dustbin, and adjustable suction speed.

The vacuum provides up to 90 minutes of running time on a single charge and is also compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung Bixby. And with Samsung’s SmartThings app, you can also track the status of the vacuum, view its movement on your home map, and instruct it to pause or stop.

While Samsung offers more advanced models such as the Jet Bot AI Plus, the Jet Bot robot vacuum comes across as a more attractive choice due to its great value, versatility, and impressive feature set.