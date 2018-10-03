Samsung has been going all-in on Windows laptops over the past few years, and the company now makes some of the best laptops on the market. It has also invested heavily in its ecosystem to strengthen the connectivity between Samsung phones and PCs. One such way it did this was by developing the Samsung Notes app for Windows, which comes preinstalled with Samsung Galaxy laptops. Officially, the app can only be installed on Samsung Galaxy laptops, but if you want, you can actually install Samsung Notes on any laptop.

While the app is listed on the Microsoft Store, visiting the product page on any device other than a Samsung laptop will result in being unable to install the app because the Install button simply won't appear. However, this limitation is surprisingly easy to work around thanks to the Windows Package Manager, also known as winget. Here's what you need to do:

Right-click the Start menu and click Terminal or Windows Terminal. Admin privileges aren't required. Type in the following command: winget install "Samsung Notes" Press Enter. Press Y to agree to the license terms of the app, and it will begin installing. If this is the first time you're installing an app from the Microsoft Store using this method, you'll need to press Y once before this step. Once it finishes installing, you can close the Terminal window and the app will be in your Start menu.

Yes, it's really that simple, and it should work on both Windows 11 and Windows 10. Once you've installed the app, you can open it, sign into your Samsung account to sync your notes, and then start using the app as you normally would.

Another option you can try if you don't want to do this process is using the Microsoft Store link generator. This third-party website can take the Microsoft Store link for Samsung Notes and give you a direct download link for the .appx installer. This solution isn't as elegant, so we definitely recommend using the steps above.