Get Samsung’s wireless charging stand for only $30 today

Samsung has always sold accessories for its phones and tablets, but they’re usually priced above much of the competition, leading people to buy chargers and cases elsewhere. However, Samsung recently discounted its dual wireless charging pad to $36, making it a great buy for anyone who wants to charge a phone and a smartwatch (or earbuds) at the same time. That sale is still live, and now Samsung has also dropped the price of its vertical charging stand to $29.99. That’s $10 below the usual price, and $20 below MSRP.

This charger can sit horizontally or stand vertically, thanks to the adjustable leg on the back. It works with all Qi-certified devices, including iPhones, some Galaxy smartphones and smartwatches, earbuds, and more. It can charge iPhones at up to 7.5W, and Galaxy smartphones at up to 9W.

Samsung Wireless Charger Samsung's wireless charger can sit upright or flat on a table. Only the black color is on sale. Buy at Amazon

It’s not uncommon to find fast wireless chargers for around this price (or even lower), but Samsung is including the required wall adapter. Most other Qi charging pads don’t include a power adapter in the box. If you also have accessories that use wireless charging, keep in mind that the Samsung Pad Duo is still on sale too.