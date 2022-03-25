You can get the Surface Pro 8 at a $300 discount right now

Microsoft is discounting every configuration of the Surface Pro 8 right now, and the discounts go up to $300 depending on the model you choose. That means Microsoft’s premium tablet now starts at $899.99 instead of $1,099.99, and that includes an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of RAM. The biggest discount is on a mid-tier model, with a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That model now costs $1,099.99 instead of $1,399.99. The discounts are available on the Microsoft Store, Best Buy, and Amazon at writing time, and the discounts are nearly identical everywhere.

Surface Pro 8 The Surface Pro 8 is a premium tablet with high-end Intel processors, a 120Hz display, and other top-notch specs. See at Amazon

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Surface Pro 8 The Surface Pro 8 is a premium tablet with high-end Intel processors, a 120Hz display, and other top-notch specs. See at Best Buy

Surface Pro 8 The Surface Pro 8 is a premium tablet with high-end Intel processors, a 120Hz display, and other top-notch specs. See at Microsoft

Pretty much every configuration is discounted by at least $200, including the top-tier models. Those come with an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Keep in mind, though, you’ll still need to buy the keyboard separately if you want to use it more like a laptop.

Of course, you get a lot more than that with the Surface Pro 8. It has a 13-inch PixelSense Flow display, which has a sharp 2880 x 1920 resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio that’s great for getting work done. Plus, it has an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate so animations and motion look that much smoother on this display. You also get a high-quality 5MP camera with 1080p video on the front so you look great during video calls, and a 10MP camera on the back with 4K video recording.

This is also one of the first Surface devices to support Thunderbolt 4, so you can use a variety of Thunderbolt docks to connect peripherals, external displays, and even external GPUs, so you can technically turn the Surface Pro 8 into a gaming laptop.

We reviewed the Surface Pro 8 when it was first released and we came away very happy with what it had to offer. The price increase is one of the things that we noted as a potential downside, but with this discount, it’s much less of a problem. This is one of the best Windows tablets you can buy right now, if not the very best one.