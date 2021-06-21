Get the 15-inch Galaxy Book Pro for $170 off, or the 2-in-1 model for $150 off

Samsung revealed its new Galaxy Book Pro laptops in April, featuring 11th-generation Intel Core processors, sleek designs, and a few apps and services ported over from Galaxy phones and tablets. The Galaxy Book Pro has been slowly creeping down in price since then, and now the 15-inch Core i5 model is on sale for $930 at Amazon, $170 of the original price. The 2-in-1 Galaxy Book Pro 360 is also on sale, but that’s not as good of a deal.

There are a few different variations of the Galaxy Book Pro, but Amazon only has one model discounted for its Prime Day sale: the 15.6-inch laptop with an Intel Core i5 CPU. You also get a sleek thin design, 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD for storage, up to 20 hours of battery life, snd Wi-Fi 6E support. The display is also an AMOLED screen, so everything from movies to Word documents looks great.

Galaxy Book Pro 15.6" (Core i5) The 15-inch version of the Galaxy Book Pro with a Core i5 CPU is down to $930, a savings of $170. An Amazon Prime membership is required. Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Book Pro 360 13.3"/15.6" Samsung's new 2-in-1 laptop is now available for $1,050, or you can get the larger 15-inch model for $1,150. Both are $150 off normal prices. Buy at Samsung

Meanwhile, Samsung has slightly dropped the price of the Galaxy Book Pro 360 on its own website. The 13.3-inch model with a Core i7 CPU and 8GB RAM is now available for $1,050, and the 15.6-inch version with the same specs is $1,150. That’s $150 off the normal prices, which isn’t quite as good as Amazon’s deal on the Galaxy Book Pro. However, Samsung’s website gives you the option of trading in select phones, tablets, and PCs, which could cut down the final price a bit more (depending on what you have to give Samsung).