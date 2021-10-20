Get the 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro on sale today for $999 ($200 off)

Apple released a new iPad Pro lineup back in April, which is powered by the same M1 chip that is currently being used in some MacBook, iMac, and Mac Mini computers. There are 11-inch and 12.9-inch models available, both in varying storage capacities and network options. Amazon has now discounted the 256GB 12.9-inch model to $999, a savings of $200 from the original price. That’s also the same amount the 128GB model usually costs.

This configuration of the iPad Pro has a 12.9-inch IPS screen with ProMotion (adaptive 120Hz), an 8-core Apple M1 chip with a 16-core Neural Engine, 256GB of internal storage, 8GB of RAM, a USB 4 Type-C port for charging and data transfer (with DisplayPort video output), FaceID security, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. The camera setup is also impressive for a tablet — a 12MP main camera, a 10MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP front-facing camera, all with similar capabilities as the iPhone 12.

We reviewed the 12.9-inch iPad Pro earlier this year, and found that while it’s an excellent tablet with fantastic performance, it’s still held back by the limited feature set of iPadOS (the iPad’s version of iOS). The recent iPadOS 15 update added new homescreen layout options and improved multi-tasking, but it’s still not as capable as Mac (or even Android on tablets, in some areas). However, if you know you want an iPad, it doesn’t get much better than this.

The iPad Pro works with accessories like the Magic Keyboard (pictured above) and 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil, but neither of those are included in the box. If you’re not sure if the iPad Pro is the best tablet for you, check out our roundup of the best iPads and best Android tablets.