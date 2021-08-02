Get the 64GB Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for just $270 right now ($80 off)

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was released last year as a competitor to Apple’s entry-level iPads, and even though it has been succeeded by the Tab S7 FE, the Tab S6 Lite is still a perfectly good tablet for light productivity and media streaming. The 128GB model has gone on sale a few times lately, but now the cheaper 64GB model is on sale for $269.99 at multiple retail stores. That’s one of the better prices we’ve seen for the 64GB model lately — it has alternated between $280 and $350 on Amazon over the past month.

This model has an Exynos 9611 chipset, 64GB of internal storage, 4GB of RAM, and a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 LCD screen. There’s also a microSD card slot for adding more storage, plus an included S Pen stylus for drawing. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 5 (sadly not Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C. Finally, a 3.5mm headphone jack is available, which isn’t present on the newer Tab S7 and Tab S7 FE.

Samsung confirmed last year that the Tab S6 Lite would get at least three years of Android OS updates. Since it already received an update to Android 11, it should get Android 12 and 13 sometime after Google releases those upgrades.