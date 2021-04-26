Get the 64GB Nokia 3.4 for just $130 ($50 off)

The Nokia 3.4 was announced last year as a lower-end device with a large screen and an affordable price. It originally cost $179 in the United States, which was a bit much given its hardware, but it’s now available for just $129.99 from B&H Photo & Video. At that price, the Nokia 3.4 is an excellent buy for anyone in need of a cheaper Android smartphone.

This phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, 3GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. The screen is 6.39 inches across, with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. For comparison, the display is a bit bigger than the screen on the Samsung Galaxy S21, but smaller than the S21+’s panel. There are two cameras, a 13MP man and a 5MP ultra-wide, plus a 2MP depth sensor that helps the other lenses.

Nokia 3.4 64GB This is an excellent value smartphone, with a Snapdragon 460 chipset, two rear cameras, 64GB of internal storage, and 3GB RAM. $129.99 at B&H

Thankfully, there’s a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, unlike some of Nokia’s other budget phones that still have MicroUSB connections. You also get a headphone jack (take that, iPhone 12), a rear fingerprint sensor, a dedicated button for Google Assistant (which you can turn off if you accidentally press it often, like me), and FM radio support.

The main catch is that this phone is shipping with Android 10, though an Android 11 update should happen sometime soon — the original timeline from last year was “Q1 2021.” The Snapdragon 430 chipset in the phone also isn’t the fastest hardware in the world, but it’s enough for web browsing, social media, and streaming. Like most other Nokia Android phones, the Nokia 3.4 only works on GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, and not Verizon (or other carriers using Verizon’s network).