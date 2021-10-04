Get the AirPods Pro for $179 ($70 off) today, or regular AirPods for $109 ($50 off)

Apple’s line of AirPods products are some of the best wireless headphones around, but perhaps due to the abundance of competition, they’re more competitively-priced than most other Apple products. The normal AirPods and AirPods Pro are almost always on some level of discount, and now they have been lowered to $109.00 ($50 off original price) and $179.00 ($70 off MSRP), respectively. That’s within $10 of the lowest recorded prices for both products on Amazon.

The normal AirPods is one of the most popular pairs of true wireless earbuds, with easy pairing and one-tap Siri access on Apple devices. It charges through a Lightning connector, the same used on iPhones, but you can also get AirPods with a wireless charging case for $20 more. We’ve linked both below.

AirPods Pro This pair of wireless earbuds has Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a case that supports wireless charging. It's on sale for $179, $70 below the original price. Buy at Amazon

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case This is the regular AirPods, with the optional wireless charging case. It's on sale for $129, $70 below the original price. Buy at Amazon

AirPods with Charging Case This is the regular Apple AirPods with no wireless charging in the case. It's priced at $109, $50 below the original price. Buy at Amazon

Finally, the AirPods Pro has an improved listening experience, with an in-ear design and support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The case also supports charging with both Lightning cables and Qi wireless pads, like the upgraded case for the normal AirPods. It’s on sale for $179, which is $10 more than the lowest ever price on record from last year’s Black Friday sales.