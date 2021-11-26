Get the Apple Beats Studio3 headphones for $170 today

Beats might not be as popular as it was a few years ago, especially given that its parent company Apple now sells over-ear headphones with its own brand, but Beats headphones are still great when they’re on sale. Now you can get the Beats Studio3 wireless headphones for $169.99 at multiple stores, which matches the previous all-time low prices.

The Beats Studio3 has just about everything you would expect from over-ear wireless headphones, including Bluetooth and 3.5mm connectivity, buttons on the side for music controls, Active Noise Cancellation, two microphones, and a carrying case. Beats says the battery lasts up to 22 hours with ANC enabled, or up to 40 hours with ANC turned off. The headphones charge with a microUSB cable, which isn’t quite as nice as USB Type-C, but certainly better than the proprietary Lightning connector that Beats used in a few other headphones.

These headphones use Apple’s W1 chip, the same hardware found in the original Apple AirPods and some other Beats headphones. That gives it a stable connection when paired over Bluetooth, one-touch Siri access, and the same quick pairing on iOS devices as AirPods. However, these headphones work just fine with Android and Windows devices too — there’s a Beats app in the Google Play Store for changing settings.

Check out our Black Friday roundup for all the other sales we’ve spotted over the past few days. If you still need to do holiday shopping for friends or family, or are still hunting for the perfect item for yourself, we’ve got you covered.