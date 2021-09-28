Get the excellent Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for only $400 ($100 off)
September 28, 2021 3:00pm Comment

The Galaxy A52 is one of Samsung’s best phones at the moment, especially in the United States. The phone includes many of the features you’d expect on a flagship device, like a 120Hz screen and 5G connectivity, but at a lower price of $500. However, the Galaxy A52 5G is now on sale at Amazon for $499.99, a savings of $100 from the usual price. That’s a heck of a deal for the hardware and software on offer.

The Galaxy A52 5G has a 6.5-inch 1080p 120Hz screen, a Snapdragon 750G chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage (plus a microSD card slot for storing more files), a 4,500mAh battery, 25W wired charging, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and even a headphone jack. Check out our Galaxy A52 5G review for more details.

This phone was already an excellent value at its usual price of $500, and it’s an even better deal at $100 off. It’s fast, the cameras are decent, and it will receive three “generations” of Android upgrades — in other words, it should get Android 12, 13, and 14 when they become available.

