Get the Galaxy Book Go for $299 today ($51 off)

Samsung released a whole bunch of Windows laptops earlier this year, including a model that uses Qualcomm’s latest desktop Snapdragon chip. The Galaxy Book Go can’t quite match the performance of the M1 MacBook Air and Pro, but the ARM-based design does give it better battery life and lower temperatures than many other Windows laptops. Now you can get the Galaxy Book Go for $299, a reduction of $51 from the original price.

This laptop has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset, 128GB of eUFS storage, 4GB of LPDDR4x memory, a 5,480mAh battery, and a 14-inch 1080p LED screen. There are also two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A connector for older accessories, and a 720p webcam. The whole laptop is wrapped in a plastic exterior, which doesn’t feel super premium, but this is a $299 laptop after all. Check out our full Galaxy Book Go review for more details.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go The latest ARM-powered Galaxy Book Go is now $51 below the original price, bringing it down to $299. Buy at Amazon

There are some downsides to this laptop. Windows for ARM still has limitations compared to normal x86 Windows, like slower performance when using x86-only software (and x64 emulation is still in preview). The 4GB RAM also means you won’t be juggling many Chrome tabs. Still, few laptops in this price range have more memory.