Get the Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $450 ($80 off), or the Tab A 8.0 for $130 ($70 off)

Samsung is one of the few manufacturers that actually tries with Android tablets. The company released its new Galaxy Tab S7 series earlier this year, including a new ‘Fan Edition’ model that serves as a mid-range alternative. Now you can get the Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $450 at multiple retail stores, a discount of $80 from the original price, and the lower-end Tab A 8.0 is also on sale again.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a 12.4-inch Android tablet, with a 2560×1600 LCD screen, a Snapdragon 750G SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage (plus an SD card slot), a 10,090mAh battery, 45W fast charging support (but the charger in the box only reaches 15W), and an S Pen stylus. The tablet ships with Android 11, and it should receive Android 12 and 13 once they become available, at the very least.

We reviewed the Galaxy Tab S7 FE when it was first released, and while it is a capable mid-range Android tablet, the original price of $530 was not competitive at all. With the current discount, the Tab S7 is now cheaper than the cheapest Apple iPad, though an iPad will still give you better performance if you’re willing to go with an iOS device.

Meanwhile, the smaller Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is once again on sale for $129.99 at Amazon, a savings of $70 from the original price. This is Samsung’s answer to the Amazon Fire Tablet series and other low-end Android tablets, but unlike Fire Tablets, this has all the Google apps and services you could want. It has a Snapdragon 429 chipset, an 8-inch 800 x 1280 display, 64GB of internal storage, and 2GB RAM. The tablet originally shipped with Android 9.0 Pie, and it can be updated to Android 11. Samsung probably won’t roll out another major update to the Galaxy Tab A 8.0, but it will continue to receive security patches for a while longer.