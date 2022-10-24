If you're looking to pick up a pair of truly wireless earphones for your smartphone, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are definitely worth considering. We loved them in our review, though with one major issue - the tuning. They didn't sound as good as they should have, and that was because the default tuning out of the box made them sound muddy. The company recently released an update with a few sound profiles and the ability to tune them the way you like though, and with the balanced preset, they sound a whole lot better. If you've been eyeing them up, you're in luck, as you can now get them from Amazon or Best Buy at 25% off, bringing them down to $149.99.

Google Pixel Buds Pro Google Pixel Buds Pro The Google Pixel Buds Pro sound good, work with any Android phone, and are down to their lowest price on Amazon and Best Buy yet! View at Amazon View at Best Buy

One of my biggest criticisms of these earphones was the cost. They're incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods of time, the battery life is long, and the active noise-canceling is immersive when listening to music. Now that they're down to $149.99, it's honestly a no-brainer for me to recommend them. I still use them since reviewing them thanks to their comfort, sound quality, and Google Pixel integration, and if you're in the market for a new phone, maybe you'd like to pick these up with a discounted Google Pixel 6a as well.

Even better is that the Google Pixel Buds Pro also support Google Fast Pair and Multipoint. Fast Pair is exactly how it sounds, and Multipoint allows you to connect these earphones to two devices at any time. When you get a phone call on your phone they'll switch to your phone, and you'll also hear important notifications, etc from either device. It requires compatible devices to work in that way, but it's great if you want to have your earphones connected to say, your Android tablet and then an Android phone.