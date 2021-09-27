Get the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro on Steep Discount

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro are some of the highest-rated noise-canceling Bluetooth earbuds on the market. If you’ve been thinking about grabbing a pair of these amazing FreeBuds, now might be the best time. HUAWEI is having a sale on their FreeBuds Pro series, available when purchasing directly from their website.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Overview

Powered by the HiSilicon’s Kirin A1 chipset, the FreeBuds Pro support the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology. These earbuds are packed with many features, with their defining feature being Active Noise Canceling. HUAWEI has nailed this feature in the FreeBuds Pro, with the ANC able to eliminate background noise, hums from electric appliances, computer fans, and any type of noise that can be distracting.

As for charging, the most useful feature is that these earphones can wirelessly charge. The earbuds can be charged while sitting in their case, making sure you always get topped up before using them again. Charging the case takes two hours, with the included USB-C cable.

Another notable feature is that the FreeBuds Pro can connect to two devices at the same time. Connect your FreeBuds to both your laptop and phone, so you don’t miss notifications or phone calls when working on your computer.

The charging case is 580 mAh, while each earbud has a 55 mAh cell. You’ll get a couple of recharges out of the case, and they will last up to 7 hours of playback with ANC off, while with ANC on, they’ll last about 4 hours.

Read XDA’s full review of the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro Sale

Take advantage of these sales while they last:

Germany

€ 179.00

€ 139.00

France

€ 199,99

€ 139,99

Spain

€ 179,00

€ 119,00

Russia

17,980 ₽

13,990 ₽

