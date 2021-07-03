Get the latest M1 MacBook Pro for $200 off at multiple stores

Apple has started updating all its Mac computers to use its own M1 System-on-a-Chip (SoC), which offers faster speeds than many Intel-based computers with a more energy-efficient design. The newest 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 chip has dropped to $1,099.99 ($200 off) a few times already, but it has now returned to that price at multiple stores.

The 2020 MacBook Pro has an 8-core Apple M1, which combines the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O and other functions into a single chip for improved performance and battery life. Many macOS applications are already updated to run natively on M1 Macs, but you can also run most older software through the included Rosetta compatibility layer. In many cases, emulated Intel software still runs faster than it would on native Intel Macs. You can also use software like Parallels to run ARM Windows (which itself can emulate most x86 Windows software) in a virtual machine.

The specific model on sale has an 8-core Apple M1 chip, a 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 “Retina” LED screen, a 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, two Thunderbolt 3 ports (which also function as USB Type-C connectors), and a Touch Bar above the keyboard. It charges with the included 61W power adapter, but you can also use many third-party USB Type-C wall chargers.