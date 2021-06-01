Get the Logitech ERGO wireless trackball mouse for just $41 right now

Ergonomic mice are great options for anyone concerned about pain and fatigue in the wrist or arms. Trackball mice are especially great for avoiding wrist problems, as you don’t have to move your hands at all to use them — only your thumb. Now you can get Logitech’s ERGO M575 trackball mouse for just $40.99 at Target, a savings of $9 from the current Amazon price.

This mouse has support for both Bluetooth and Logitech’s unified USB dongle, so it can connect to just about anything, but using the included USB Type-A adapter (or a Logitech unified adapter you already have) will give you the lowest latency. It also features a stretched ergonomic design, with a removable trackball on the left, a precision scroll wheel on the top center, and back/forwards buttons on the top-left.

Since this mouse doesn’t need to slide across your desk (the trackball acts as the pointer), it works great with limited desk space. Logitech advertises up to 24 months of battery life from the single AA battery, and a range of up to 33 ft (10 m) when using the wireless adapter. Not a bad package at all for under $50.