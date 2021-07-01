Get the Logitech K380 multi-device Bluetooth keyboard for just $21

Logitech produces a lot of keyboards and mice, but one of the company’s best budget keyboards is the K380. It’s a simple Bluetooth keyboard, but the rounded keys and support for multiple connections makes the K380 stand out from most other competing keyboards. Now you can get a refurbished model from Woot for $20.99 — $9 less than the current price for a new model on Amazon.

This is a compact keyboard with no number pad (sorry, Excel users), capable of storing Bluetooth connections with up to three devices. You can switch between connections with the three yellow keys at the top. The Logitech K380 works with anything that supports Bluetooth keyboards, including most Windows PCs, Macs, Android devices, iPads, and more.

Logitech K380 Woot is selling refurbished K380 keyboards for $20.99, $9 below the current price a new K380 on Amazon. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Buy at Woot

The main catch here is that Woot is only selling the dark grey model, and not any of the fun other colors Logitech has produced. The listing is also labelled as refurbished, which Woot defines as “buyers’ remorse returns and products whose defects have been repaired.” It’s not clear if the keyboard ships in its original packaging.