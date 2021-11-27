Get the Marshall Major IV Bluetooth headphones for $100 today ($50 off)

Marshall is one of the oldest-running brands in the music equipment industry, dating back to 1962. The company is best known for its guitar amplifiers, but it also produces plenty of headphones and normal speakers too. In this early Cyber Monday sale, you can get the Marshall Major IV for $99.99 on Amazon, a savings of $50 from the original price. It’s also on sale for $5 more at Best Buy, if you prefer shopping there.

The Marshall Major IV is a feature-packed pair of headphones, with custom-tuned dynamic drivers, over 80 hours of playtime over Bluetooth (according to Marshall, at least), soft ear cushions, and a multi-directional knob for music and power controls. There’s also a standard 3.5mm connector for wired audio, with an extra unique feature — someone else can plug their headphones into yours to share the music. To charge the Major IV, you can either use a USB Type-C cable or set it on top of a wireless charging pad. You don’t see many over-ear headphones with wireless charging, so that’s neat.



The main catch here is that the Marshall Major IV doesn’t have any Active Noise Cancellation, so if you need headphones that block out your surroundings to the highest degree possible, you might need to look elsewhere. Still, if you’re after wireless headphones with great sound quality, the Marshall Major IV is a solid option.

