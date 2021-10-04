Get the OnePluds Buds Pro for $120 today ($30 off)

The OnePlus Buds Pro arrived a few months ago as the first true wireless earbuds from OnePlus with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). It’s usually priced at $150, which is already a competitive price for everything it offers, but now it’s on sale for $120 for the next few days. That’s $30 off the usual price.

These earbuds have just about everything you could expect from true wireless earbuds, including touch controls, Active Noise Cancellation (which blocks out ambient noise), an optional transparency mode (so you can hear your surroundings better in addition to whatever is playing), and IPX4 water resistance. The case for the earbuds has both USB Type-C or Qi wireless charging.

OnePlus Buds Pro The OnePlus Buds Pro are $30 off when you enter code BUDS20 at checkout. The sale ends on October 12. Buy at OnePlus

We liked the OnePluds Buds overall in our full review, though the software situation is a bit complicated — you use different apps for changing settings depending on if your phone is from OnePlus or not. Also, there’s no option for a customizable EQ, which some other earbuds have. Still, this is one of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds in this price range, especially if you’re looking for something with a compact case and ANC.