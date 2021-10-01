Get the OnePlus 9 for just $659 right now ($70 off)

The OnePlus 9 series was released earlier this year, and now that it has been confirmed the OnePlus 9T is cancelled, the 9 and 9 Pro are going to remain the only flagship phones from OnePlus for a while longer. Both phones have already been on sale several times, but now the cheaper OnePlus 9 is available for $659 from OnePlus’ online store. That’s a $70 discount from the original MSRP, and $40 lower than the discount we saw in July.

The OnePlus 9 has a Snapdragon 888, a 120Hz 6.5-inch screen, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (with no microSD card slot), a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, proprietary 65W charging, and no headphone jack. Two colors are available, ‘Astral Black’ (just black) and ‘Winter Mist’ (sort of purple). You can also add the OnePlus Buds Pro to your order for $70.49, instead of the usual price of $149.99.

Even though this sale isn’t much lower than previous discounts, $660 is a great price for a flagship-class Android smartphone in the United States. OnePlus has also promised three OS updates and four years of security patches for the OnePlus 9, so it should receive Android 12, 13, and 14 at some point after they are released.