Get the Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds for $150, the lowest price yet

Beats might not be quite as popular today as it was a decade ago, and not all of its products have been a hit, but the Apple-owned audio company still sells a few great products. The Powerbeats Pro is a capable pair of wireless earbuds, mostly intended for use during workouts and other physical activity, and now the package is on sale for $149.99 at Amazon. That’s a discount of $100 from the usual cost, $20 below today’s Best Buy sale, and the lowest recorded price from a major retailer.

These are true wireless earbuds with an adjustable ear hook, intended for better comfort and stability during physical activity than you’d get from normal wireless earbuds. Each earbud has volume and track controls, and just like most other earbuds, music is automatically paused when you take them out of your ears. Beats advertises up to 9 hours of listening time on a single charge, and the charging case gives you more than 24 hours in total.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds These high-end earbuds are designed for workouts, and use the same H1 chip as the Apple AirPods Pro. Buy at Amazon

Interestingly, the Powerbeats Pro uses the same Apple H1 chip that powers the AirPods Pro. That gives it Bluetooth 5.0 support, faster connection times when you switch between Apple devices, instant pairing with iOS and macOS when you open the case, and improved Siri controls. The Powerbeats Pro still works just fine with non-Apple devices, but it might seem a bit out of place — the case uses a Lightning power connector instead of USB-C or microUSB.

Beats includes a few goodies with the Powerbeats Pro that you may (or may not) care about, including six free months of Apple Music and six months of Apple News+. Both of those promotions will only work for if you’ve never subscribed or used a free trial before.