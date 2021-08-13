Get the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam for $50 off and upgrade your video calls
August 13, 2021 4:14pm Comment

Get the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam for $50 off and upgrade your video calls

The sudden rise of video conferencing has led to a surge in high-quality webcams, now that the general population has realized the awful 720p cameras in most laptops don’t cut it. Razer introduced the Kiyo Pro webcam earlier this year, featuring a 1080p/60FPS sensor and a built-in ring light, but the original price of $199.99 kept many people away. Now the webcam is on sale for $149.99 at multiple retailers, the lowest price we’ve seen for it yet.

The Razer Kiyo Pro is equipped with a Type 1/2.8 CMOS sensor, an adjustable FOV, USB 3.0 connectivity, two mounting options (on top of a monitor or a tripod), and 1080p @ 60FPS video output. It would have been nice to have 4K at this price, but the main selling point here is the built-in ring light, which helps significantly with poor light conditions.

    Razer Kiyo Pro
    The Razer Kiyo Pro has a 1080p resolution and a built-in ring light for better video quality. It's one of the best webcams available right now.

This is one of the best webcams available right now, competing against other high-end models like the Dell UltraSharp Webcam and Logitech Brio. Neither of those two webcams have a ring light, but it’s worth noting that the Kiyo Pro occasionally has issues with autofocus, so you might be better off with something else if you constantly move around.

Tags RazerWebcamsXDA Deals

About author

Corbin Davenport
Corbin Davenport

Corbin is a tech journalist and software developer based in Raleigh, North Carolina. He has also worked at Android Police and PC Gamer. Check out his other work (including a tech podcast) at corbin.io.

Load Comments