Get the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam for $50 off and upgrade your video calls

The sudden rise of video conferencing has led to a surge in high-quality webcams, now that the general population has realized the awful 720p cameras in most laptops don’t cut it. Razer introduced the Kiyo Pro webcam earlier this year, featuring a 1080p/60FPS sensor and a built-in ring light, but the original price of $199.99 kept many people away. Now the webcam is on sale for $149.99 at multiple retailers, the lowest price we’ve seen for it yet.

The Razer Kiyo Pro is equipped with a Type 1/2.8 CMOS sensor, an adjustable FOV, USB 3.0 connectivity, two mounting options (on top of a monitor or a tripod), and 1080p @ 60FPS video output. It would have been nice to have 4K at this price, but the main selling point here is the built-in ring light, which helps significantly with poor light conditions.

This is one of the best webcams available right now, competing against other high-end models like the Dell UltraSharp Webcam and Logitech Brio. Neither of those two webcams have a ring light, but it’s worth noting that the Kiyo Pro occasionally has issues with autofocus, so you might be better off with something else if you constantly move around.