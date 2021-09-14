Get the Roku Express 4K+ streaming box for just $29 today ($11 off)

Roku was one of the first names in the streaming box market, and the company has continued to stay competitive with new hardware products every so often. Roku released a heap of new devices back in April, including a new streaming stick that brought 4K playback to the super-low price of $39.99. Now the Express 4K+ stick is even cheaper, thanks to a new sale at multiple retailers that drops the price to $29.99. That matches the previous sale we covered in June.

The Roku Express 4K+ is the company’s cheapest 4K streaming box to date. It supports all the services and apps you can get on other Roku devices — Disney+, Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu, etc. — and only requires a single 5V/1A USB connection for power. The included remote has a microphone for voice controls, as well as volume/power buttons for your TV.

However, there are a few missing features compared to pricier Roku devices. There’s no headphone jack on the remote for private listening, but you can still route your TV audio through your phone using the Roku app, if you want. There are also four shortcut buttons on the remote that are hardwired to specific services.