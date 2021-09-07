Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for only $125 right now ($25 off)

Samsung released the Galaxy Buds 2 near the end of May, around the same time as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4. The earbuds offer active noise cancellation, a compact case, and limited water and dust protection, all for $149.99. There was already a $25 discount through Amazon-owned Woot before the Galaxy Buds 2 had officially launched, and now the same promotion is available again, bringing the earbuds down to $124.99.

The Galaxy Buds 2 is a pair of true wireless earbuds, featuring a low-profile design, active noise cancellation (ANC), an optional ambient mode (for hearing your surroundings), three microphones, and customizable settings through the Galaxy Wearable app. The earbuds last for up to five hours on a single charge with ANC on, or up to eight hours without ANC. Samsung’s case for the earbuds supports both USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging. Check out our announcement coverage for more information.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 The Galaxy Buds 2 is Samsung's latest pair of wireless earbuds. Woot is selling them in new condition for $124.99 ($25 off), but only for today. Buy at Woot

This sale is only live for the rest of today, or whenever stock runs out (whichever happens first). As of when this article was published, Woot had all colors available: Graphite, White, Lavender, and Olive.