Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for as low as $230 today ($170 off)

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the best smartwatches currently available, especially if you pair it with a Samsung phone. There’s now a Galaxy Watch 3 deal available at Amazon, where both sizes are $170 below their original prices. The smaller 41mm model is now just $230, while the larger 45mm watch is available for $260. These are the lowest recorded prices yet for both models, outside of various trade-in or carrier discounts.

Both variants of the Galaxy Watch 3 are equipped with two physical buttons, 1GB RAM, 8GB of internal storage, a speaker, a microphone, IP68 protection against dust and water, and various sensors for detecting physical activity. The watches can automatically track dozens of different types of workouts, and send the data to the Samsung Health app (available on iOS and Android). There’s also ECG and blood pressure monitoring, which is still rare among smartwatches, though they aren’t available in all countries. The ECG monitor works in the United States, but not blood pressure detection.

Samsung has two sizes for the Galaxy Watch 3: a 41mm model with a 1.2-inch screen, and a 45mm version with a 1.4-inch screen. If you have smaller wrists, you should probably go for the 41mm watch. Otherwise, the larger display on the 45mm model is easier to read text on.

The Galaxy Watch 3 has been updated multiple times since it was released last year. Sleep scores were added in August, support for SmartThings Find arrived in February, and walking challenges with friends appeared in a March update. Most recently, Samsung rolled out an update last month with performance improvements and bug fixes. The Galaxy Watch 4 series is likely only a few months away, but the current-gen watches will continue to work for years to come, if Samsung’s other watches are any indication.