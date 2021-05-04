Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 for $70 off right now

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is Samsung’s current-gen sports watch, with a sleeker design than the traditional-looking Galaxy Watch 3. The watch typically costs $250 for the 40mm version, or $270 for the larger 44mm model, but now you can get either size for $70 off the usual prices. The smaller watch is now $170, while the larger one is $200 — excellent deals on some of the best Android-compatible smartwatches available right now.

The discounted models are the Bluetooth-only versions of the Galaxy Watch Active 2, not the pricier watches with built-in LTE. Still, you’re getting a lot for under $200. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 can automatically track dozens of types of workouts, measure your heart rate and stress levels, and give you scores for your sleep (spoiler alert: the sleep score will probably be bad).

Galaxy Watches use Samsung’s own Tizen operating system, so you can install apps like Spotify and use the Bixby voice assistant. Notifications from your phone can appear on the watch (my favorite feature), and there are thousands of custom watch faces available from the Galaxy Store. Health data is synced back to Samsung Health, which you can view on your phone. If you have friends or family with other Samsung Health-compatible devices, you can challenge them to beat your walking/running distances.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 40mm This is the smaller Galaxy Watch Active 2, ideal for people with smaller wrists, or anyone who just wants a more compact watch. Some of the colors are already sold out. $179.99 on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 44mm This is the larger 44mm Watch Active 2. The slightly-larger screen is easier to read text on, but is otherwise identical to the smaller version. $199.99 on Amazon

This isn’t the first time Samsung has dropped the Watch Active 2’s price by $70. The same discount was live during Black Friday last year, as well as most of the following holiday period. However, the Watch Active 2 is still an excellent buy at the reduced prices, especially considering there isn’t much competition from Wear OS watches right now.