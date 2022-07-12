Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for just $1,089 this Amazon Prime Day

There have been other challengers, but Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still the best and most polished large screen foldable phone around. If you are someone who use your phone for productivity tasks, the Z Fold 3 is just the most capable device, because it can transform from a 6.2-inch skinny smartphone to a 7.6-inch mini tablet at the blink of an eye.

For Amazon Prime Day, the Z Fold 3 is seeing a major discount to $1,089. This is $700 cheaper than the phone’s normal retail price. Remember the days of foldable phones being extravagantly expensive? That’s no longer the case.

Sure, the Z Fold 3 is running on last gen chip now — the Snapdragon 888 — but it’s still a very capable SoC. And its screen is still absolutely gorgeous in mid-2022.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung's most premium smartphone and it excels as both phone or tablet. View at Amazon

So what makes the Z Fold 3 better than other foldables with newer processors? Well, Samsung’s software is more polished — it’s just more adapt at handling Android apps in an unusual shape. With the Vivo X Fold, for example, some apps will open in the wrong way. This is because Samsung’s been at the foldable game longer than anyone.

Another Samsung software benefit is the ability to run Samsung DeX, a sandbox UI that turns the software into something resembling a desktop setup. This means you can plug in the Fold 3 into an external monitor and use it like a real computer — provided you have a bluetooth keyboard.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3’s cameras are also solid, with a triple 12MP setup that covers the wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto focal length, and the quad speaker system is among the best in smartphones. If you’re concerned about durability — Samsung has you covered too, with the Z Fold 3 offering IPX8 water resistance, meaning even if you accidentally drop the phone in the sink, the phone should survive provided you pull it out in reasonable time.