Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for just $1,089 this Amazon Prime Day
Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for just $1,089 this Amazon Prime Day

There have been other challengers, but Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still the best and most polished large screen foldable phone around. If you are someone who use your phone for productivity tasks, the Z Fold 3 is just the most capable device, because it can transform from a 6.2-inch skinny smartphone to a 7.6-inch mini tablet at the blink of an eye.

For Amazon Prime Day, the Z Fold 3 is seeing a major discount to $1,089. This is $700 cheaper than the phone’s normal retail price. Remember the days of foldable phones being extravagantly expensive? That’s no longer the case.

Sure, the Z Fold 3 is running on last gen chip now — the Snapdragon 888 — but it’s still a very capable SoC. And its screen is still absolutely gorgeous in mid-2022.

So what makes the Z Fold 3 better than other foldables with newer processors? Well, Samsung’s software is more polished — it’s just more adapt at handling Android apps in an unusual shape. With the Vivo X Fold, for example, some apps will open in the wrong way. This is because Samsung’s been at the foldable game longer than anyone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 showing split-screen OneNote and Office

Another Samsung software benefit is the ability to run Samsung DeX, a sandbox UI that turns the software into something resembling a desktop setup. This means you can plug in the Fold 3 into an external monitor and use it like a real computer — provided you have a bluetooth keyboard.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3’s cameras are also solid, with a triple 12MP setup that covers the wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto focal length, and the quad speaker system is among the best in smartphones. If you’re concerned about durability — Samsung has you covered too, with the Z Fold 3 offering IPX8 water resistance, meaning even if you accidentally drop the phone in the sink, the phone should survive provided you pull it out in reasonable time.

 

