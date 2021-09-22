Get the Samsung Pad Duo charger for just $36 today

Samsung has sold many phone and watch chargers over the years, but most of the time, people buy chargers from third-party companies like Belkin and Anker instead. Samsung’s power adapters and docks are usually more expensive than the competition, but today there’s a sale on the Duo wireless charging pad. It normally costs $50 (though MSRP is $60), and it’s now on sale for $35.99 at Amazon.

This charging pad can wirelessly power two devices at the same time, though the second pad is mostly intended for accessories — like a Galaxy Watch or an earbuds case. The smaller pad also has magnets, so Galaxy Watches attach more securely. The fast charging on the main pad works with both Samsung and Apple phones, and other devices get the standard 5W charging speed. Galaxy smartphones can reach 9W on the Pad Duo with the included wall charger, while iPhones will top out at 7.5W.

Samsung Fast Charge Pad DUO (2021) This charging pad has two slots, one for a phone and one for smartwatches/earbuds. Unlike many other charging pads, the wall adapter is included in the box. Buy at Amazon

This charging pad is a good value, especially considering Samsung included the wall adapter in the box — many wireless charging pads (including Apple’s official MagSafe charger) are sold without a power adapter. It’s not clear when the sale will end, but Amazon is already back-ordered.