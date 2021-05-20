Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones for just $260

Sony produces some of the best wireless headphones around, especially when it comes to noise-cancelling models. The company released new ANC headphones last year, the WH-1000XM4, which are now on sale for just $259.99 on eBay. That’s a savings of $80 compared to the current Amazon price, and $18 lower than the current typical cost of $278.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has up to 30 hours of battery life, support for both Bluetooth and AUX audio, multi-device pairing, and best-in-class active noise cancellation (ANC). The USB Type-C port for charging also comes in handy, as you can use chargers intended for other devices (most Android phones, MacBooks, etc.) with the headphones, instead of bringing yet another cable on trips. You can also download the Sony Headphones Connect app to adjust ambient sound settings and other options.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones These are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy right now, at one of the lowest prices we've seen yet. Buy at eBay

This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet for the WH-1000XM4, so they’re definitely worth picking up if you’ve been looking for a quality pair of ANC headphones. Sony recently updated them to improve call quality and Bluetooth connection stability, though you might need to install that upgrade yourself with the mobile app after taking it out of the box.