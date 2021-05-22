Get the Surface Laptop 3 with a Core i7 for $200 off today

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop is one of the most premium Windows notebooks available, and it usually has the price point to match. However, with the recent arrival of the Surface Laptop 4, Microsoft is looking to get rid of older inventory. That means you can get the Core i7 version of the Surface Laptop 3 for $1,399.99 on Amazon, a savings of $200 from the previous price and $599 below the original MSRP.

The configuration on sale has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 13.3-inch square touchscreen with pen input support, and a 512GB SSD for storage. Other hardware is the same across all Surface Laptop 3 models, including USB Type-C and Type-A connections, the MagSafe-like proprietary charging connector, long battery life, a sleek design, and Windows 10 Home pre-installed.

Even though $1,400 is still a lot to pay for a last-generation product, the Core i7-1065G7 processor and 16GB RAM means this laptop will be a capable productivity (and light gaming) PC for years to come. If you’re more interested in Microsoft’s current offerings, check out our review of the Surface Laptop 4.