Get the Surface Laptop Go with a Core i5 and 256GB storage for $200 off

The Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft’s mid-range laptop, intended as a solid productivity machine with great performance and a price that won’t break the bank. The cheapest model with an Intel Core i5 CPU and 128GB storage has been around $630 for a while now (down from its original $700 MSRP), but now you can get the 256GB version for $699.99 on Amazon. That’s a $200 discount from the original cost, and the lowest-recorded price yet.

The model on sale has an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, which has 4 cores, 8 threads, and a boost clock speed of 3.6GHz. You also get a 1536×1024 12.4-inch LCD screen, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, a headphone jack, and Windows Hello support (for signing in with your webcam). Not bad at all for well under $1,000.

There are a few downsides to the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. First, the 8GB RAM is soldered to the motherboard, so it can’t be upgraded (the SSD can be replaced, though). The laptop also comes with Windows 10 S Mode, which only runs software installed from the Microsoft Store. Thankfully, you can turn S Mode off through the system settings at no extra cost.