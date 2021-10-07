Get the third-gen Amazon Echo Dot for only $25 today ($15 off)

The Echo Dot is one of the best smart speakers around, especially if you want something with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant instead of Google Assistant. The third-generation model has a compact design and decent sound quality, and now you can get it on sale for $24.99. That’s a savings of $15 from the original price, and it matches the lowest price we’ve seen in 2021.

This is a smart speaker with the Alexa voice assistant, so it can answer questions, control smart home devices, play music, call friends/family, and perform other tasks using simple voice commands. There are hardware buttons on the top for volume and mute. The Echo Dot’s own speaker will probably be good enough for most people, but there’s also a 3.5mm line out port for connecting external speakers — something that isn’t possible on Google’s competing speaker, the Nest Mini.

The newer fourth-generation Echo Dot has a different spherical shape, but there aren’t any significant differences in features or performance. Amazon is charging $50 for the latest model (or $60 for the model with an LED clock), so the third-gen Echo Dot is definitely the value champion right now.